Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $45,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $266,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

