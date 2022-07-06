Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $98,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $160,000. Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 89,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 132,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.99.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.