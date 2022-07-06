Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Harrow Health worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 119,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 28,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $192,759.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,363,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HROW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

