Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $254.28 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $254,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after buying an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,076.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,185,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,212,000 after buying an additional 1,999,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after buying an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.