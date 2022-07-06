Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $29.54 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $29,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $165.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

