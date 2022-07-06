Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $676,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $237.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.52 and its 200 day moving average is $285.63.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

