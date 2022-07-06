Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.0% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $463,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

