Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $75,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after buying an additional 838,321 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,477,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,208,000 after buying an additional 287,588 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,821,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.