Westwood Management Corp IL Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 0.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,116.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.