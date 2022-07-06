Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 8,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.99.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $241,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 27,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.