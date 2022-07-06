Wilder World (WILD) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Wilder World (WILD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $16.98 million and $574,908.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,291.21 or 1.00036009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,201,859 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

