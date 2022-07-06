WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 20,712 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 642.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $2,572,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Shares of EXAS opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $122.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

