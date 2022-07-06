WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 240 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 108,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,538,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 702.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 233,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,957,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 106.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 581.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $647.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.83. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

