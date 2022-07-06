WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,546,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,637,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,424,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,465,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,565,000 after buying an additional 163,523 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $275.97 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

