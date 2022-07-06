WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

