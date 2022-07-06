WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $286.96 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.14.
Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
