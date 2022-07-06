WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after buying an additional 1,693,704 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

