WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

