WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 1,300 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

