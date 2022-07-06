WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 154 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.49 and its 200 day moving average is $228.28. The firm has a market cap of $455.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

