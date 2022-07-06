WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 244 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $488.26 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $397.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.95 and its 200 day moving average is $518.22. The company has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

