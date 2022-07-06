Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Upgraded at UBS Group

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WOLWF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woolworths Group in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Woolworths Group stock remained flat at $$24.33 during trading on Wednesday. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.