XeniosCoin (XNC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,019.00

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. XeniosCoin has a market cap of $42.30 million and $3,019.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002757 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XeniosCoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00029036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00248405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.

XeniosCoin Profile

XNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official website is xenioscoin.com . XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

Buying and Selling XeniosCoin

