Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shares rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 100,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

