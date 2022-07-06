Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shares rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 100,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The stock has a market cap of C$11.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.
Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)
