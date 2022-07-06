XP Factory (LON:XPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.00

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 540841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.31 million and a PE ratio of -16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.01.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

