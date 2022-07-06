Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.63

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 146002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YARIY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.32. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $1.4046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 40.74%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

