Zel Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00282787 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00077777 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00072576 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

