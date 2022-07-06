Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM) Insider Buys A$10,145.38 in Stock

Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM – Get Rating) insider Simon Gerard purchased 72,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$10,145.38 ($6,948.89).

Simon Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Simon Gerard acquired 23,393 shares of Zimi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$3,158.06 ($2,163.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Zimi Limited provides Internet of Things based electrical products for homes and working spaces in Australia. The company offers dimmable light switches that enable the control to adjust light levels; multipurpose switches for switching lighting, appliances, and devices directly; fan and light controller switches; double power points that allow to monitor and manage energy use from individual points in house; cloud connects that manage home's energy use, as well as enable voice commands and monitors power use; and garage controllers to control garage doors.

