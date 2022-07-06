ZUSD Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $27,963.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 893.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,996.39 or 0.09941749 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00131319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00099609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016535 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

