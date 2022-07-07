1,250 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.2% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $462.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

