1,944 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.81. 30,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.91 and a 200 day moving average of $249.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $186.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

