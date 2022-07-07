201,762 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $24,022,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,085,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,600,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,432,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,873,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 75,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,583,434. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

