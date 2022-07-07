207,612 Shares in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 207,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 1.55% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,215,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,396. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

