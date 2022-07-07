2,800 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Bought by Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMKR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 533,546 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 940,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 514,442 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 499,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 258,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ TMKR remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.