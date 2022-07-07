34,500 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

