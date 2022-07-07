4,301 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,495. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.