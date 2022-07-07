453 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $515.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.06.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.