4,654 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 43,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,094,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,054,000 after purchasing an additional 76,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

