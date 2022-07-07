5,000 Shares in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Purchased by Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 743,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 698,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAQC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.03. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

