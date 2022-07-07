5,000 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Acquired by Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,783,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 400,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 170,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VELO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 3,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

