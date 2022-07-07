5,166 Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $1,116,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Shares of IVT stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Profile (Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.