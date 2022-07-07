51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. 51job has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Get 51job alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job by 34.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 36.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 67.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in 51job in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 49.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.