69,946 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 69,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. Oracle comprises approximately 2.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

NYSE ORCL opened at $71.66 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

