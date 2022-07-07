7,396 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $478,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after acquiring an additional 822,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after acquiring an additional 541,933 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

CM stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

