A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Down 9.6%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 3,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 186,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $626.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $422,177.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,027,643.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $142,230.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,709,577.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,410 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $19,975,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 157.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 88,776 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $6,357,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 214.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.