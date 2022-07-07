ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 887.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 66,793 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $1,914,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

