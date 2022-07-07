Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.08.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

