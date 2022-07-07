Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.73

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.73 and traded as low as C$2.87. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.