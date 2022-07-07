Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.73

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.73 and traded as low as C$2.87. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$22.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)
