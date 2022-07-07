ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Acquires 446,881 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,881 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 8.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.15% of Citigroup worth $163,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 36.6% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 40.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

C traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.12. 296,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,722,932. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

