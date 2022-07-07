ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up about 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.20% of Liberty Latin America worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 32.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $1,307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

LILAK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 7,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,775. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 in the last ninety days.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

